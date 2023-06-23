Never leave kids inside cars: Team KT gets 'trapped' in locked vehicle parked under the sun in UAE experiment

In just a few minutes, the temperature inside the car rose past the 45-degree mark — a scenario that could quickly turn tragic for a young child

Photos by M. Sajjad

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

With summer temperatures rising, it has become extremely dangerous to leave children unattended inside cars, UAE doctors warned on Thursday.

Temperatures are now crossing the 40-degree mark, and when combined with the cramped space inside a parked car and the absence of air-conditioning, the scenario could quickly turn tragic. Children left in such situations can suffer heatstroke — and even death.

Learning about the risks associated with hot cars, Khaleej Times got a first-hand experience of being 'trapped' inside a parked vehicle — with windows closed and no air-conditioning — in an experiment led by the Medcare group.

As Team KT got into a SUV with two healthcare practitioners, the air conditioning was turned off and a thermometer was kept aside to record the surge in temperature.

“It’s been only five to six minutes and we (adults) are sweating profusely. After some time, we can even start feeling dizzy and experience a state of confusion (if doors are not opened or AC is not switched on),” said Dr Wafaa Faysal, paediatric consultant at Medcare Paediatric Speciality Centre and Medcare Women and Children Hospital.

As we observe the rising temperature on the thermometer, the doctor explained how young children are way more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses than adults.

“Children who are left in the parked cars, especially in the hot weather, are at risk of extreme danger. The first reason is that the temperature inside the parked car rises rapidly...because of the greenhouse effect — which happens when the sunlight enters the car and cannot escape the vehicle. So, this raises the temperature inside the car within a few minutes," Dr Faysal said.

"The other thing is that the children will be at risk of heatstroke because the children's body heats up three to five times faster than adults.”

Within just 15 minutes, the temperature inside the car reached 46 degrees — and everyone inside is sweating heavily. The intense heat started triggering rapid heartbeats, coupled with laboured breathing.

If children are subjected to such conditions, the consequences will be dire, possibly fatal, according to medical professionals.

These situations can be incredibly distressing for anyone involved. Children are especially vulnerable since their bodies may have a harder time adjusting to high temperatures.

"It puts them at a risk of stroke. Heat stroke can cause organ damage, brain damage, and death at the end. Even with cracked windows there’ll be improper ventilation to mitigate the effect of the heat so the temperature will rise quickly inside the car," the expert said.

"Another factor is that the thermal regulatory system in children is inefficient and isn’t mature enough , especially in infants. So, they cannot regulate the body temperature as adults do.”

The worst part is that, if children get trapped inside vehicles, they could suffer "agonising deaths".

“Children cannot communicate their needs fully (depending on age) and they are totally reliant on adults. They feel emotional trauma as well," Dr Faysal said.

All these factors call for parents' vigilance. Hot car deaths happen around the world, the doctor said.

"Needless to say, these cases are 'more likely to happen' in countries that experience high temperatures. We have data that reveal such incidents happen in countries like the US, Canada, Australia and of course the Gulf region," Dr Faysal said.

Previous incidents in the UAE

In the UAE, a number of tragedies — involving children getting trapped in vehicles —have been recorded in recent years.

In 2019, a six-year-old Asian boy passed away in Dubai's Al Quoz area after being forgotten inside a bus for several hours.

In the same year, two Emirati children lost their lives when the vehicle they were left in burst into flames in Abu Dhabi.

A heartbreaking incident was also reported in 2017, when a six-year-old Emirati girl suffocated after being left alone in a car for six hours. In Ajman, two sisters, aged two and four, met a tragic fate in the same year as they accidentally got locked inside their father's car.

20 minutes inside parked car, with no AC

“Nobody can describe what a child might feel but they endure immense suffering prior to entering a coma or in extreme cases even succumbing to death,” said Dheeraj Surling, a paramedic at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital.

Surling was the other health expert who joined Team KT inside the parked car. As he was explaining details, we could see his breathing getting faster.

Within a period of 20 minutes, the heat becomes unbearable for all four individuals inside the car — so the AC had to be switched on.

Saving a child

In case a child is found trapped inside a hot car, healthcare professionals say it is crucial to take immediate action and help cool them down.

"Loosen their shirt and fan them. Tepid sponging is another option if we have a cloth and a little bit of water. Give ice packs in the groin, neck area and armpits to cool them down," Surling said.

"Also, one must bear in mind not to over cool them. That can lead to other complications. So, adequate cooling is important and immediately call the ambulance."

Then, it's best to dial 998 and contact emergency responders right away.

"They will check the alertness of the child and will do the first aid. If the child needs to be shifted to the hospital, then they will take the patient to the emergency.”

Beyond this, the most important thing is awareness.

"Parents and nannies need to be careful and aware that they should not leave kids in the car even for a quick shopping to a nearby grocery store," Surling warned.

"One might think he/she will be back in no time but for some reason the person may get stuck for longer. So, you are likely to forget that the child/children are in the car. Awareness alone can reduce such incidents.”

Safety reminders