UAE: Now, nearly 90% students know how to exit school buses if forgotten inside, says Sharjah survey

A significant improvement from only 50 per cent in April, new figures show how awareness campaigns can make a difference in keeping children safe

Supplied photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 3:44 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 3:46 PM

An impressive 87 per cent of school students in Sharjah are now aware of how to safely exit a school bus in case they are accidentally left behind.

This is a significant increase after a social experiment in April revealed that only 50 per cent of students knew how to exit school buses independently or alert others about their presence inside. As part of that experiment, each child was left alone inside a closed school bus to monitor their reactions and see if they could successfully exit. The children's responses varied, the experiment revealed — with only half of the participants being able to take the necessary steps to leave the bus.

The Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, released the findings of its latest survey that included a sample of 120 children and adolescents. The department conducted the study among students from three government and private schools in Sharjah.

Failure to exit the bus or get immediate help may lead to suffocation and death due to a lack of oxygen and high temperatures inside a locked vehicle.

The Sharjah Civil Defence had earlier conducted an awareness workshop, educating children on the steps they should take if they are left inside a bus or closed vehicle. It should start with opening the windows for ventilation and repeatedly honking the horn to attract the attention of people around.

The CSD said it plans to continue its school safety programme in order to ensure that all children in Sharjah are aware of how to stay safe on their way to and from school.

Hanadi Al Yafei, director of the CSD), said: “We believe that raising awareness within the community about the risks threatening the lives of children is the first line of defence to protect them. That's why we initiated a social experiment and conducted a survey on incidents of children being forgotten in buses and vehicles. Our aim is to present officials and parents with compelling facts that motivate them to be more vigilant and attentive, sparing their children the consequences of such accidents.

“We encourage parents and educators to adopt more responsible practices in dealing with young ones and involve them in raising children's awareness of safety rules that help them navigate situations that might jeopardise their well-being.”

She stressed that the study is not the ultimate conclusion but the beginning of an ongoing journey of awareness.

“Our goal is to dedicate efforts to educate children on various safety skills, train them on how to react in dangerous situations, and encourage them to assist their peers. Together, we strive to solidify the principles and measures of child protection as a collective responsibility in which all groups of society participate,” she added.

The CSD's survey is part of its child safety awareness programmes, which include informative videos and posts on social media.

ALSO READ: