Student safety in UAE: Now, parents can monitor children through cameras installed in 2,000 school buses

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has installed cameras and safety devices in 2,000 buses transporting students to private schools in the emirate as part of the second phase of its initiative 'Your Children Are Safe'. The cameras allow parents to monitor their children while they travel back and forth to school.
The first phase was launched before the Covid 19 pandemic. During this phase, GPS devices were installed on buses. They are linked to the control and monitoring room of the SPEA and the operations room of Emirates Transport, to allow tracking.
The initiative also includes the safety training of 3250 bus drivers and supervisors.
Tariq Al Hammadi, Acting Director of Government Communication Department, SPEA, said that the initiative was launched under the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
He added, “The second part of the system is available through tablets on the buses, and each supervisor is provided with a tablet device linked to the control and monitoring room. As for the third part, it is a smart (and secure) application on devices that is available to parents who have registered their children in the system to track the buses."
Al Hammadi said that 2,000 buses have been included in the system. The bus supervisors have been provided with 2,000 tablets to record student data. Guardians will be able to see when their children board the bus and when they reach home. A total of 3,250 bus supervisors have been trained on using the system. "Currently work is underway to register all school buses in private schools in the emirate of Sharjah in the tracking system," he added.
The official said that a circular was also circulated to all private schools in the emirate to start installing security and safety devices according to the standards in the emirate.
