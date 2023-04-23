UAE: 3-year-old girl saved after being trapped in car with no ventilation on Eid

The vehicle's air conditioner was not working, and the doors and windows were completely closed

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 7:01 AM

On the first day of Eid, a 3-year-old Arab girl was saved after she was left in a closed car in Ras Al Khaimah. Her parents left her in the vehicle and went to visit family to offer Eid wishes.

The car's air conditioner was not working, and the vehicle's doors and windows were completely closed.

The little girl was transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, after her family discovered her presence in the car, where she underwent treatment.

According to the hospital sources, the specialised medical team made great efforts to save her life.

Medical sources confirmed that the child's condition improved after intensive treatment.

Informed sources indicated that over the past years, there have been many such cases, some of which has resulted in the death of numerous children.

