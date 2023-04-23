UAE: 3-year-old girl saved after being trapped in car with no ventilation on Eid

Through ‘Family Eid’ events, Dubai Culture sheds light on traditional Emirati lifestyles and culture
On the first day of Eid, a 3-year-old Arab girl was saved after she was left in a closed car in Ras Al Khaimah. Her parents left her in the vehicle and went to visit family to offer Eid wishes.
The car's air conditioner was not working, and the vehicle's doors and windows were completely closed.
The little girl was transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, after her family discovered her presence in the car, where she underwent treatment.
According to the hospital sources, the specialised medical team made great efforts to save her life.
Medical sources confirmed that the child's condition improved after intensive treatment.
Informed sources indicated that over the past years, there have been many such cases, some of which has resulted in the death of numerous children.
