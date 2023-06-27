UAE: 5 shopping sales this summer, up to 90% off across country

Special fairs will be held at exhibition centres during the summer to offer cool deals to shoppers

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE is no longer just a winter destination, but a place of happening and shopping bonanza all around the year.

Known as a shopping paradise, both residents and visitors now look forward to mega discounts and sales during the summer season to save handsome amounts on branded products.

Offering a range of consumer products such as electronics, apparel, beauty and personal care items and many others, the discount campaigns range up to 90 per cent across dozens of local and international brands in most of the major shopping malls.

Below is the list of sales and promotions for shoppers to cash in on good deals:

– Expo Centre Sharjah is hosting a 10-day fair which would be a one-stop shop for all the Eid requirements of the residents.

The 3rd edition of Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair 2023 opened on June 23 and will continue until July 2 to take advantage of the longest break of the year in the country. The fair will also tap into the holiday requirements of expatriates since the school summer holidays begin by June end.

The event is showcasing a wide range of products including perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, and electronic goods from top brands and retail chains.

Visitors can get bargain deals and special prices on well-known brands with discounts going up to 70-80 per cent. The fair is open from 11 am to 11 pm at Expo Centre Sharjah. The entry fee is Dh5 and children below 12 will enter for free.

– Abu Dhabi Retail, an arm of the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism, is hosting a summer shopping campaign from June 23 to September 10 across more than 3,500 retailers in 25 malls, including renowned destinations like Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, and Reem Mall. The shoppers should also look out for 24-hour super sales, special discounts during Eid Al Adha from June 29 to July 2, and back-to-school offers from August 7 to September 10.

– A major 12-hour sale will be launched on Thursday, June 29, across Majid Al Futtaim Malls as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises campaign. Running from 10 am to 10 pm, over 100 brands will offer up to 90 per cent discounts on thousands of products.

Shoppers can visit stores at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem and City Center Al Shindagha to cash in on the deals.

– The next edition of Sharjah Summer Promotion 2023 will begin on July 1, extending across various parts of the emirate.

During a meeting hosted by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) last week, the officials discussed the final conceptualization of prizes for shoppers, the anticipated discount rates, and the line-up of entertainment activities for this year's edition.

Discussions were also held around the pivotal roles that government agencies and participating shopping centres will play and the support they will provide for this major summer event.

– The fourth edition of Amazon’s annual Prime Day event will return on July 11 and 12 with hundreds of thousands of deals for Prime members. Starting at 00:01am UAE time on July 11 for 48 hours, Prime Day will offer great savings in over 30 product categories including electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, grocery, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon Devices.

Prime members will also be able to shop from Amazon US and UK via Amazon.ae Global Store with Free International Shipping with no minimum purchase during the sale event. Shoppers will save up to 69 per cent during the 48-hour sale.

