UAE: Eid Al Adha shopping on a budget; 8 ways to slash your grocery bills

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

As families gear up to celebrate the special occasion of Eid, grocery shopping takes on an exhilarating role. Individuals will flock to supermarkets to ensure they have an ample supply of kitchen necessities and to make extra purchases in preparation for the festive feast.

Here’s a list of some dos and don’ts to remember in order to avoid pitfalls while shopping that wouldn’t create a hole in one’s pocket. Additionally, organising prevents wastage as it’s advisable to make purchases based on one’s specific needs and the number of guests that will be hosted.

Planning ahead and making a comprehensive shopping list will help ensure that you have all the necessary ingredients for a memorable Eid celebration.

1. Prepare a list before you go shopping

When rushing through crowded aisles, it's common to impulsively grab nearby items, leading to inflated bills and overlooking essential necessities that may be required for the festival.

To stay on track, consider using a traditional paper list or a digital one stored on your mobile phone.

2. Don’t be tempted by discounts

Avoid getting easily swayed by discounts or other promotions during Eid. Although discounts can be very enticing, it's important to consider one’s priorities. Exercise caution when accepting discount offers.

Purchasing goods solely because they are inexpensive can turn out to be wasteful if they are not essential items. To resist temptation, try questioning yourself when you want to buy something: Do you genuinely need this item?

However, discounts can be advantageous for saving money. For instance, one can stick to their list of necessities while searching for discounted prices. This way, one can allocate the extra funds for other purposes.

3. Do not fall into the ‘buy one get one free’ trap

Supermarkets strategically arrange their layouts, especially during festivals like Eid, to entice customers towards enticing products while they navigate to their intended purchases.

By positioning items at eye level on shelves, displaying vibrant and attention-grabbing signs for special offers like 'buy one get one', and placing tempting treats near the checkout counters, supermarkets employ various tactics to encourage customers to make additional purchases.

Although BOGOF offers may appear advantageous, it's essential to consider if one truly requires multiple items of the same product and whether it will actually be utilised later or will expire.

4. Online shopping can be beneficial

When one shops online, one can create a shopping list in advance and stick to it. This allows the customer to focus on the items they need and avoid distractions or spontaneous purchases that a person might make while browsing physical store aisles.

Online grocery shopping also allows one to compare prices across different retailers easily. Shoppers can compare prices for specific items and choose the most affordable options, helping one stay within the budget.

Another advantage is that by shopping from the calm of one’s home, one can make more rational decisions based on their planned budget rather than fall for tempting in-store displays.

Ultimately, online shopping platforms often provide a running total of one’s purchases as they add items to the cart. This helps an individual to keep track of their spending and making adjustments if they are exceeding the budget. It also allows people to review their cart before checkout and remove any unnecessary items.

5. Keep an open mind, try different brands

Price is not always an indicator of quality, and it's worth exploring alternatives to see if there are any cost-effective options that still provide a satisfying experience. Swapping regular brands for cheaper supermarket alternatives can be a good way to save money without compromising too much on taste or quality, especially while buying in bulk during Eid.

While some people may miss their old favourites when trying new brands, others may find that the savings they're making outweigh any minimal differences in taste. It ultimately depends on personal preferences and individual palates.

Experimenting with different brands and products is a great way to discover new favourites and potentially find more affordable options that suit one’s needs. It's worth keeping an open mind and giving different alternatives a try.

6. Use vouchers

Take advantage of vouchers which are available for both online and in-store shopping. Vouchers can be obtained through various channels such as store websites, promotional emails, physical mailings, mobile apps, or even through in-store promotions. Keep an eye out for these offers or actively seek them out through the store's official channels.

Pay attention to any restrictions, expiration dates, minimum purchase requirements, specific product or category exclusions, and whether it can be used online, in-store, or both. When making a purchase online, one can usually find a field to enter the voucher code during the checkout process. Enter the code exactly as provided and ensure that the discount is applied to the order before completing the transaction.

If one has a physical voucher or coupon, remember to present it to the cashier during checkout when shopping in-store. They will apply the relevant discount to your purchase.

7. Look for outlet, clearance or best buys

Check the manufacturer's website. Start by visiting the official website of the manufacturer. Look for a section like 'Outlet' or 'Clearance' on their website. Many manufacturers have dedicated sections where they sell discounted items directly to consumers labelled as ‘best buys'. Conduct an online search using the manufacturer's name along with keywords like 'outlet store' or 'clearance sale'. This can help you find any information or announcements regarding their outlet stores or clearance events. These outlets often offer discounts on overstocked, slightly imperfect or close to expiry items that are still of good quality.

8. Social media groups and forums

Join social media groups or forums related to the items that one is looking for. Often, members of these communities share information about sales, deals, and alternative options for popular products. This can be a great way to discover duplicate items or similar alternatives at a lower cost. Specialised forums can be useful for various niches as well.

