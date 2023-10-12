Non-melanoma cases account for most deaths due to skin cancer: Study

From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) has accounted for 78 percent of all skin cancer cases, revealed a new study.
The researchers used data from the World Health Organisation's (WHO) International Agency for Research On Cancer for their findings.
Professor Thierry Passeron, who is the lead author of the study and dermatologist at Nice University Hospital in France, said, "In 2020, NMSC accounted for 78 per cent of all skin cancer cases, resulting in over 63,700 deaths.”
“In contrast, melanoma caused an estimated 57,000 fatalities in the same year. The significantly higher incidence of NMSC has, therefore, led to a more substantial overall impact," Passeron added. As per the World Health Organization, 132,000 cases of melanoma skin cancer, which is considered to be serious, are diagnosed globally each year. Whereas, non-melanoma skin cancer cases are between 2 and 3 million.
While melanoma can spread to other parts of the body, NMSC is less likely to spread.
According to the National Health Service, the first sign of non-melanoma skin cancer is the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin.
While the main cause of both skin cancers is exposure to ultraviolet rays, Passerson's team believes that non-melanoma skin cancer is underreported due to which its true impact cannot be gauged. It may be even higher than estimated.
“We have to get the message out that not only melanoma can be fatal, but NMSC also. It's crucial to note that individuals with melanin-rich skin are also at risk and are dying from skin cancer. There is a need to implement effective strategies to reduce the fatalities associated with all kinds of skin cancers,” Passeron added.
