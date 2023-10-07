Dubai: Cancer survivor uses life lessons to become oncologist yoga instructor

Lebanese expat Jessica shared her experience at an event hosted by Majlis Al Amal

Photos: Supplied

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Moving to the UAE after surviving breast cancer, Lebanese expat Jessica was going through a rough patch when she saw an advertisement for a yoga teacher training course in Bali. “In my mind, I felt like I had found a purpose,” she said. “So I just packed my bags and left.”

Today, Jessica is on her way to becoming an oncologist yoga instructor, after quitting her full-time job with her family’s business.

Designed especially to help those who have undergone cancer, oncology yoga tailors its words and techniques to accommodate those dealing with the disease.

Jessica was one of the several women who shared their experiences at an event hosted by the Majlis Al Amal, with October being breast cancer awareness month. Celebrating women’s resilience and transformation, it was a platform for women from all walks of lives to share their experience beating the big C.

Cancer guilt

Jessica said one of the hardest things for her to live with was the guilt. “A lot of people including myself have this guilt that they caused cancer to themselves by not eating and exercising properly,” she said. “There are a lot of mental issues surrounding cancer that isn’t talked about a lot.”

According to her, yoga became especially important to her after she understood the importance of it in the lives of patients. “It is one of the activities that prevents cancer from coming back,” she said. “It gives mental clarity and helps patients with the kind of mental guilt.”

She said oncology yoga will help her cater to cancer patients in better ways. “It is about the words we use, the mantras we say and the poses we do,” she said. “For example, we would never say the words ‘corpse pose’ with cancer patients. Also, many of them may have surgery scars meaning they cannot do certain poses. So, we modify it to meet their needs.”

Family Support

Jessica was on the verge of moving to the UAE to be with her family when she got her diagnosis. She considers herself lucky that her mother was with her throughout the journey. “My mother really understood me and gave me the space I needed while supporting me,” she said. “She never made me feel like I had a disease. I used to drive myself to chemotherapy and back.”

Jessica highlighted how it was important to have the support of friends or family members when going through the journey. “That is why a place like Majlis Al Amal becomes so important,” she said. “There are so many people who fight cancer here but are away from their families. They are able to build their support group through Majlis Al Amal.”

The free drop-in service offers counselling and several other services to cancer patients.

ALSO READ: