New UAE law: Up to Dh100,000 fine for health professionals practising without licence

Law also stipulates closure of the facility where the person is illegally carrying out healthcare services

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 2:33 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 2:56 PM

Anyone caught practising as a healthcare professional in the UAE without a licence shall be fined up to Dh100,000, according to a new federal law.

The Federal National Council (FNC), on Wednesday, approved two draft laws on the practice of certain health professions in the country and amending several provisions of Federal Law No.4 for 2015 on private health facilities.

According to the new law on the practice of certain health professions, whoever provides healthcare without obtaining a licence by the provisions of this law, or whoever does not meet the conditions that entitle them to get a license, will be imprisoned and fined between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000 or will be punished by one of the two penalties.

The authorities will also impose the same penalty on anyone who presents false documents or information to practice the medical profession or resorts to illegal medical practices, according to the law.

The law also stipulates the closure of the facility where the person is illegally practising the health profession.

The FNC members unanimously passed the two draft laws in the presence of Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Owais, the Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

