UAE: 2,700 barbers, salon workers get special training as Sharjah ramps up safety checks

New initiative educates staff on best practices in cleaning, disinfection, and sterilisation processes to prevent health risks

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 2:14 PM

Around 2,700 workers at salons, barbershops, and beauty centres have recently undergone training in Sharjah as the municipality rolls out a new safety and awareness initiative.

Training courses were organised to educate them on international standards and best practices when it comes to cleaning, disinfection, and sterilisation processes.

The intensive training workshops come as part of the newly launched Sharjah Health Safety Programme (SHSP), a distinct government programme that seeks to raise awareness and ensure community safety.

Sheikha Maha Ali Al Mualla, director of the Conformity Assessment Office in the Municipality of Sharjah, said the programme was also aimed at changing behaviours and minimising unsafe practices that may harm public health. This can also help curb the spread of diseases, especially during seasons when viral infections are on the rise.

As many as 1,161 establishments took part in the initiative, and more than 3,000 more are targeted to join the programme this year, Al Mualla said.

