Dubai: Award-winning restaurants folly and Publique to close operations at Souk Madinat for now

Both restaurants will be operational till April 30

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 12:59 PM

Award-winning homegrown concepts folly and Publique are closing their current outposts at Souk Madinat. Awarded Bib Gourmand by The Michelin Guide for two years in a row and two toques by Gault&Millau in 2022 and one toque in 2023 and 2024, folly has become synonymous with food driven by experience and creativity, with a strong focus on flavour and a commitment to sourcing high-quality produce. Publique has cemented its status as a fun and familiar haven to escape the city's hustle and bustle and a great social hub for friends to assemble and enjoy mountain feasts. The two restaurants will operate till April 30, and have some offers. folly’s farewell menu will offer three courses for Dh250, five courses for Dh320 and seven courses for Dh475, while Publique’s all day brunch, that starts from April 21, will feature soft beverages, priced at Dh225 and house beverages, priced at Dh345.

