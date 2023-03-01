Dubai: Philippine consulate announces weekend service for passport renewals, contract verification

Notarial services, report of marriage, and other labour procedures will also be available during this one-day mission; pre-registration is required

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 7:10 PM

The Philippine Consulate-General (PCG) in Dubai on Wednesday announced a special mission that will allow expats to avail of certain services without having to skip work hours.

Covering Filipinos based in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the one-day outreach initiative is scheduled on Saturday, March 11, from 8am to 12pm, at the consulate in Al Qusais.

Among the services that will be offered are:

>> Passport renewal

>> Notarial services

>> Civil registration

>> Report of marriage

>> Legal capacity to contract marriage (LCCM)

Expats, however, are reminded to book an appointment prior to their visit. They may do so at https://tinyurl.com/ConsularOutreach.

"Applicants with appointments on Consular Services may also avail themselves of the [certain] transactions at Polo-Owwa," the mission added.

Here are the Polo-Owwa services that will be available:

>> Contract verification

>> Owwa membership

>> Pag-Ibig membership

>> SSS membership

Those who will be coming only for these labour transactions will have to register via this link: https://tinyurl.com/POLOServices.

Bringing onions, garlic home

On the same day, March 11, the consulate will be holding a free webinar to clarify the rules and procedures for taking home agricultural products like onions and garlic.

The awareness campaign comes as many expats have started packing onions into their suitcases on their way to the Philippines amid skyrocketing prices back home. This practice, in fact, is prohibited.

The PCG and the Office of the Agriculture Attaché will be explaining the guidelines during the webinar that will be held on March 11, 10am via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Those interested may join through this link: https://tinyurl.com/AgriWebinar2023

