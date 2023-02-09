UAE jobs: Filipinos warned against fake 'call centre' ads, illegal recruiters on social media

Those who fell victim to the scheme were forced to scam people and prevented from leaving their camp site unless they pay a significant amount

KT file photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 6:09 PM

Filipinos in the UAE are urged to be extra cautious of jobs they spot on social media — as human traffickers have been found to be luring in expats with bogus offers.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai on Thursday issued an alert, warning the community of such schemes that mainly target Filipinos working overseas, including those in the UAE.

"Filipinos — who fell victim to these illegal recruitment schemes, mainly through social media — were offered 'call centre jobs' in certain Southeast Asian countries," the missions said in a joint statement.

However, they ended up being detained in their living quarters and forced to scam people online. Their phones and passports were also confiscated.

"They are prevented from leaving the camp site or resign unless they pay their employer a significant amount of money," the statement added.

To avoid such scams, Filipinos in the UAE are encouraged to deal only with licensed recruitment agencies with valid job orders approved by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

ALSO READ: