Watch: Pakistan embassy in UAE hosts 'Chand Raat' with folk dances, traditional delicacies

Otherwise known as the night of the crescent, it is one the most exciting evenings celebrated in Pakistan, and heralds the arrival of Eid Al Fitr

Photos: Twitter

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Pakistani expat community hosted a Chand Raat, or the night before Eid Al Fitr.

The night of the crescent, or Chand Raat, is one the most exciting evenings celebrated in Pakistan, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan and heralding the arrival of Eid Al Fitr.

Pakistani Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi led the celebration in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. He welcomed the community members in the Embassy of Pakistan on the joyous occasion, and guests were entertained with Pakistani food, music, handicrafts and traditional folk dances.

Tirmizi said: “We should celebrate the happiness of Eid Al Fitr with unity and also help all Pakistanis who are facing hardships.”

