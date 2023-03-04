UAE: 5 popular, Instagram-worthy gateways to visit before Ramadan, end of winter

From natural rock pools, and pristine natural treasures to artificial salt lake; here's a list of some must-visit spots in the country

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 8:16 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 8:18 AM

March will mark the end of the winter season in the UAE as temperatures are expected to increase gradually — especially during the second half, according to weather forecasters.

However, the country is experiencing rain in several areas, with some parts witnessing hailstorms, making the weather quite pleasant.

Residents who still want to venture out for some outdoor activities would welcome this fine weather. We have compiled a list of unexplored lakes in the UAE that you would love to explore before the end of the season.

Wadi Abadilah

The lush greenery with agricultural farms, natural rock pools, and natural springs makes this place a must-visit spot. The trail has become quite popular because of the serenity it has to offer.

Photo: Mohammed Shoaib

Located in Fujairah near Masafi town, residents can reach the pool by walking. The trek is nearly 7 kilometres, and you can enjoy the views of beautiful farms and vegetation. This gateway has become a hot spot for family picnics and relaxation in freshwater springs.

Icelandic lake

If you want to treat your eyes to the magnificent hues of nature, head to this pristine natural treasure near Masafi town. Adventurers in the country do not miss the chance to visit this destination during cooler weather. The Colour of the lake water, the lights reflecting from it and the formation of sedimentary rocks in this region is a view to behold.

Photo: Hajar Al Hajaji

Residents are advised to visit this waterbody on a four-wheel drive as the route is off-road with a spectacular view amid hills.

Photo: the_.explorer_/Instagram

Al Rifasah Dam

Rifasah hiking is a gift for outdoor enthusiasts and hikers. The beautiful trail in the heart of Hajar mountain will take you back in time with ancient terrain and intriguing rock formations. The trail is easy to moderate with marked signage. This spot is worth the effort and would make every Instagram post viral.

Photo: the_.explorer_/Instagram

Jeep Mountain, Ajman

Located in Al Manama in Ajman, you will spot a 1950s Land Rovers parked on the slopes of the mountains out of nowhere. These vehicles are arranged according to the UAE Flag colour, making it an Instagram-worthy spot. The parked classic vehicles make it a beautiful mountain view. It is free of cost; however, one must seek permission from the authorities to enter the location.

Al Wathba Salt Lake

This man-made marvel in Abu Dhabi is exquisite and a wonder in the country. The magnificent stretch of aqua-blue waters is situated in the middle of the desert in the emirate, attracting many visitors. Several social media posts atop one of the giant salt planks have gone viral. It is a perfect example of an artificial becoming a natural wonder.

