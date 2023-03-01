Ramadan 2023 in Expo City Dubai: Cost, other details announced for waterfall Iftar, Suhoor experiences

One of the biggest crowd-pullers during Expo 2020, the 13-metre gravity-defying feature combines water, fire and music

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM

Expo City Dubai has unveiled more details about its Iftar and Suhoor offerings at the Surreal waterfalls. As reported by Khaleej Times, during the holy month of Ramadan, the city will open up Surreal for a waterfall dining experience for the first time ever.

One of the biggest crowd-pullers during Expo 2020 Dubai, the gravity-defying water feature combines water, fire and music. The 13-metre walls are swept over by gushing water which then appears to flow upwards.

“The Surreal corporate Iftar, hosted by Address Hotels, offers an extensive buffet and live cooking stations in an uplifting setting, featuring a synchronised music and water experience for a memorable sunset meal,” Expo City Dubai said.

Groups of diners can also enjoy sharing-style food at a communal table that weaves its way through the Mobility District. On the menu are Punjabi-inspired dishes from Khaojee by Rohit Ghai; a celebration of Lebanese ingredients and flavours courtesy of Chef Athanasios Kargatzidis from the award-winning Baron and Friends, and Khaleeji dishes from popular Saudi Arabian restaurant Dukhnaah.

“The culinary journey will culminate in special Ramadan desserts from Bread Ahead – famed for its generously filled doughnuts – and Lilly’s Café, creators of the popular stuffed vegan ‘floozie’ cookies.”

Prices for both Iftars start at Dh250 per person (free for children aged six and under, and half price for 12 and under). The Suhour meal costs Dh225 per person.

“Surreal also offers the option to book the whole space with premium packages available on request. Non-corporate bookings are accepted at Surreal water feature for a minimum of 10 persons, while the Mobility District is open to all. À la carte menus will also be available at all outlets from 8pm to 1am daily,” Expo City Dubai said.

The dining experiences are part of the city’s Hai Ramadan festivities, which run from March 3 to April 25. Other options include food trucks at the night market.

The celebrations begin with Emirati festival Haq Al Laila, where a parade of thoroughbred camels will make its way across the city and children will receive sweets and treats.

Worshippers will also be able to access a dedicated mosque on site for all prayers, including Isha and the later Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

Pavilion opening hours during Ramadan will change, with legacy pavilions and Garden in the Sky open from 11am to 11pm.

