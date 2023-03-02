UAE: Travel agents offer affordable holiday deals to mark the end of winter

Vacation packages to attractive destinations include two-way tickets, accommodation, insurance, airport transport, and much more

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

March will mark the end of the winter season in the UAE as temperatures are expected to increase gradually. Online travel companies and agents have seized the opportunity and introduced attractive vacation packages to a few countries.

One agency is offering holiday deal starting from Dh1,299. However, the same package was almost double the price just a few days ago.

These packages are offered to some of the most in-demand destinations from UAE to Caucasian countries such as Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. These four-day and three-night discounted packages, starting at Dh 1,299, include two-way tickets, accommodation in a 3-star hotel, insurance, airport transport, and much more.

"There's a great demand for last-minute winter getaway packages due to the considerable drop in price. Leisure travellers want to leverage that so they can enjoy the end of the winter season in a pocket-friendly destination," said Mika Uhrincova, PR and content manager at Holiday Factory.

"Our prices for many destinations have been reduced, and we are offering attractive deals to mark the end of winter," added Uhrincova. She added that, just a few days ago, packages to the Caucasian region were available from Dh2599.

On Holiday Factory, destinations like Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan are priced at Dh1,399 for flights departing from Sharjah with the voucher’s validity until April end.

Similarly, packages offered by Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC have also tailored itineraries for an affordable vacation to mark the end of the season. “We have seen end-of-season sales for almost everything. So we wanted to bring this up in the travel industry too and have scheduled trips in April, and the price for these packages are far lower than what we had the previous month,” said Libin Varghese, sales director, Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC.

“This has been introduced because many people are quite fascinated to experience cold weather without snow. And many go on vacation before transitioning to summer and this year's Spring Ramadan,” added Varghese.

Travel agents noted that the cost of a vacation to Caucasian and other mountainous destinations increases from October and remains constant until April end with a minute dip in the fare.

“However, this year, many are willing to travel before the end of winter due to Ramadan starting in March, and there is a big gap for next winter,” said Raju Abraham, Operations head, Tours on board Pvt Ltd.

Abraham added, “We have also tailored a few packages starting at Dh1,499, which is not the actual fare during March."

