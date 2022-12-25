'From Dubai to the world': Sheikh Hamdan shares greetings for Christmas

Dubai's Crown Prince has taken to social media to wish his followers, both in the emirate and the rest of the world, a happy festive season

Sun 25 Dec 2022, 9:04 PM

On the occasion of Christmas, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to social media to share a warm greeting to his followers.

"From Dubai to the world, we wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holidays", he tweeted.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, also wished those in the nation and around the world a day of peace and happiness.

"Sincere best wishes to those celebrating Christmas, both in the UAE and around the world," he tweeted. "May the occasion be one of peace and happiness for you and your families."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a Christmas greeting on Twitter, addressing all "Christian brothers" and wishing humanity goodness, mercy, and love.

