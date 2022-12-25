'Peace and happiness': UAE President shares greeting for Christmas

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, shared a greeting on the occasion of Christmas.

Sheikh Mohamed took to social media on Sunday, December 25, to wish both those in the UAE and around the world a day of peace and happiness.

"Sincere best wishes to those celebrating Christmas, both in the UAE and around the world," he tweeted. "May the occasion be one of peace and happiness for you and your families."

