'Peace and happiness': UAE President shares greeting for Christmas

Over the past few weeks, legal action have been taken and warnings issued as authorities were alerted to unfair practices and violations
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, shared a greeting on the occasion of Christmas.
Sheikh Mohamed took to social media on Sunday, December 25, to wish both those in the UAE and around the world a day of peace and happiness.
"Sincere best wishes to those celebrating Christmas, both in the UAE and around the world," he tweeted. "May the occasion be one of peace and happiness for you and your families."
ALSO READ:
Over the past few weeks, legal action have been taken and warnings issued as authorities were alerted to unfair practices and violations
These generators will help alleviate the difficult living conditions of crisis-affected families
A glimpse of what to look forward to in the New Year
The camping destinations in the guide include Hatta, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, and deserts across the city
UAE Rescue Group has handled over 85,000 rescue requests in the last four years
They will study for two years at community colleges in North America under Adek's Khotwa scholarship programme
Ambassador stresses the importance of promoting inclusivity and pluralism at a function
Adventure lovers share their outdoor experiences from around the country