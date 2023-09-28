UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

3-day weekend in Dubai: Free parking announced for Prophet's birthday

Public sector employees will get a paid holiday on Friday in the emirate

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Sahim Salim

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 5:09 PM

Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 5:35 PM

Public parking will be free to use in Dubai on Friday, September 29, which is a holiday in the UAE to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals.

Parking fee will be activated on Saturday, September 30

More details to follow

ALSO READ:

Sahim Salim

More news from Life and Living
5-minute morning yoga

life and living

5-minute morning yoga

It can help to wake up your body and get it ready for the day. The right poses can stretch the major muscle groups and warm up the joints, while slow breathing promotes focus and can reduce stress and anxiety.

life and living