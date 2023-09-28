3-day weekend in Dubai: Free parking announced for Prophet's birthday

Each type of dry fruit offers unique benefits, from heart-healthy almonds to brain-boosting walnuts and energy-packed dates
Public parking will be free to use in Dubai on Friday, September 29, which is a holiday in the UAE to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals.
Parking fee will be activated on Saturday, September 30
More details to follow
