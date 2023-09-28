3-day weekend in Dubai: Free parking announced for Prophet's birthday

Public sector employees will get a paid holiday on Friday in the emirate

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 5:09 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 5:35 PM

Public parking will be free to use in Dubai on Friday, September 29, which is a holiday in the UAE to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals.

Parking fee will be activated on Saturday, September 30

More details to follow

ALSO READ: