3-day weekend in UAE: Free parking, toll announced for Prophet's birthday in emirate

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced free parking, toll, and public bus timings during for the upcoming public holiday, September 29.
Surface parkings will be free during the holiday from Friday until 7:59am on Saturday.
Parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free during the official holiday. In this regard, the ITC called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential spaces from 9pm until 8am.
The authority said that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Friday. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday during the regular peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).
Public bus services in Abu Dhabi will operate based on the usual schedule throughout weekends and official holidays.
The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday.
Residents may continue to apply for ITC's services on its digital platforms through its website www.itc.gov.ae, TAMM platform, the Darb and Darbi smart apps.
