Try these easy-to-make Iftar recipes at home

As Ramadan gets underway, a local food blogger details the preparation of three delicious dishes to share with family

By CT Desk Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 10:28 AM

VEG. GALAUTI KEBAB

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE KEBABS

1/4 cup Rajma, soaked overnight and pressure cooked

1/2 cup Chana Dal, washed thoroughly, soaked for 1 hour and pressure cooked

1/4 cup urad dal, washed thoroughly, soaked for 1 hour and pressure cooked

1 small onion, sliced

3 cloves of garlic, sliced

1/4 tsp ginger, grated

2 tbsp ghee

2 bay leaves

4 to 5 green cardamom

1 black cardamom

A few black peppercorns

A pinch of Nutmeg

1 mace

2 inch cinnamon stick

2-3 cloves

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/4 tsp garam masala

1 tsp coriander seed powder

1 tsp Rose water

Salt, as required

1 tbsp ghee for cooking the kebabs

FOR THE DHUNGAAR

1 small piece of super hot coal

1 small piece of cinnamon

2 green cardamom

2 cloves

1/2 tsp ghee

TO GARNISH AND SERVE

Green chutney, Sliced onions, Lemon wedges, Coriander leaves

METHOD

1. For the kebabs, heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan. Add in the whole spices and once they turn aromatic, add the onions, garlic, ginger and green chillies. Saute well on medium flame until the onions turn slight golden brown.

2. Add in the rajma and cook for a few minutes, then add in the pressure cooked dals and mix everything well.

3. Cook for a minute or two and then add the rose water and red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, season with salt and mix everything well.

4. Cook until the mixture starts leaving the sides of the pan.

5. Remove and place an aluminium foil bowl on top of the cooked mixture. Place the hot charcoal, whole spices and pour some ghee over it.

6. Cover and set aside for 2 minutes.

7. Now, transfer the mixture to a plate and remove all the whole spices from it. Mash very well using a masher, grease your palms and make tikkis out of the mixture.

8. Heat ghee in a pan and cook the tikkis on low flame. Keep flipping every few minutes to get that nice beautiful crust.

9. Once cooked from both sides, remove and serve with a dip.

10. Enjoy!

ARABIC LENTIL SOUP

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup Sliced Carrots

1/4 cup sliced Celery / chopped coriander roots and stem

1/2onion, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, sliced

1/2-inchginger, sliced

1 green chilli

Handful coriander stems or roots

1 bay leaf

2 tsp oil

2 cups Soaked Red Lentils (Masoor)

1 cup vegetable stock/ water

1/2tsp turmeric powder

1/2tsp coriander seed powder

1/2tsp red chilli powder

Salt & pepper

TO SERVE

Fresh coriander

Lime wedges

Pita Chips

METHOD

1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and chilli. Add all the spices too.

2. Add in the soaked dal, cover and cook for 10 to 12 minutes. The dal must soften and become mushy and then blend this to a smooth paste. Add the vegetable stock or water and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes.

3. Season it well with salt and pepper.

4. Serve hot with a slice of lemon and some Pita Chips.

NON-FRIED GULAB JAMUNS

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE GULAB JAMUN

1/2 cup milk powder

1/4 cup maida / refined flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp ghee (better to melt)

3 tbsp milk (Add enough to make it smooth, you might need 1/2 tbsp less or more)

FOR THE SUGAR SYRUP

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

4 to 5 cardamom pods

Few strands of saffron

2 tsp rose water (Add rose water after the chashni is cooked and ready)

METHOD

FOR THE GULAB JAMUN

1. Combine milk powder, baking powder and flour in a bowl. Add ghee and bind together. Now knead it using milk into a soft dough and shape into small balls.

2. Put a little ghee in the appam / Paniyaram pan, place one ball in each section and cover it for a few minutes. Keep flipping the gulab jamun so that it doesn’t cook from only one side. Also, while cooking, put a little bit of ghee in each slot, else it will be super dry.

3. You can also fry the Gulab Jamun balls in oil or ghee on medium flame until brown.

4. Remove on a plate lined with kitchen paper.

FOR THE SYRUP

1. Combine sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer until sugar dissolves and consistency becomes syrupy. Then, add saffron and cardamom pods.

2. Remove from heat and add rose water.

3. Once your Gulab Jamuns are done, dunk them into the hot chashni. Cover and leave them dipped for at least 3-4 hours.

4. Serve it warm. It tastes best with some vanilla ice cream.

Recipes courtesy Dubai food blogger Neha Deepak Shah, a finalist at MasterChef India S4