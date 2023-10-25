Dubai: Win up to 1 million nol Plus points for frequent use of public transport

The initiative, which coincides with RTA’s 18th anniversary, is aimed at promoting community health

File Photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 6:21 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 6:44 PM

Loyal commuters stand a chance to win up to one million nol Plus points for their frequent use of public transport in Dubai, as part of the 14th Public Transport Day celebrations that started on Wednesday, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The two-week long public transport celebration will run until November 8 under the theme, ‘Gym on the Go’ which is aimed at “promoting public health and physical fitness of community members by encouraging them to use public transport.”

Photo: AP File

RTA will reward the most frequent users of public transport (Dubai Metro, Tram, buses, marine transport, etc) over the past five years, both from the public and People of Determination. Special recognition will be given to RTA's employees as well as to individuals from government and private entities taking part in the campaign.

File Photo

Participants falling in the three categories should register on RTA’s website (create RTA user ID and link the nol card) to qualify.

“The top three (most frequent riders) in each category will receive rewards ranging from 250,000 to 1 million nol Plus points,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, RTA.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, RTA director of marketing and corporate communication. — Supplied photo

Nol Plus is a loyalty and rewards programme launched by RTA for nol card holders. Members earn points and receive special benefits every time they use their nol card to pay Dubai Metro, taxi fares, public buses or pay parking charges. Commuters can use the loyalty points earned to top up their nol account or avail of discount while shopping or eating at select restaurants.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Celebrating 18 years of RTA service

The actual Public Transport Day which falls on November 1 coincides with RTA’s 18th anniversary. Al Mehrizi noted it also concurs with the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which will run this year from October 28 to November 26.

She added: "RTA has planned several initiatives for this year's celebration. Part of these events bear reference to the designation of 2023 as The Year of Sustainability. The public can participate in sports activities at public transport stations over 7 days, and everyone is invited to join in various events and contests during the campaign.”

Games on the go

Events for Public Transport Day include GPS CANVAS Interface competition run by prominent social media influencers. Al Mehrizi explained: “Each influencer will navigate Dubai on GPS using different public transport modes, such as the metro, tram, ferry, bus, and abra. The aim is to encourage the public to replicate those routes and share their unique GPS drawings. Five participants will be chosen as winners in this competition.”

File Photo

Save the species and win prizes

Emphasis is also given on environmental sustainability. There will be digital game on smartphones aimed at motivating players to protect endangered animals and reduce carbon footprints. “Players can register on the designated RTA microsite and follow clues to locate virtual treasures, symbolising the rescue of threatened species. Winners who aid these animals will stand a chance to win prizes from RTA," added Al Mehrizi.

ALSO READ: