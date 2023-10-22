Dubai: Residents can now travel with ease as new roads, street lights hit these 4 routes

According to RTA about 72 per cent of the construction has been completed

Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 1:59 PM

Around 72 per cent of construction work on internal roads and street lighting at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta have been completed, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Sunday.

The project spans a total distance of 38 kilometres which includes 19 km of roadwork and the addition of lighting poles along another 19 km of existing streets.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of RTA, said the internal roads project had been undertaken to address the needs of demographic growth and urban expansion and foster the well-being of residents of the emirate.

The projects at Margham and Lehbab include road construction, rainwater drainage networks, road paving and street lighting for around 14,000 residents in the two areas.

“The internal roads project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 5 km along Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai,” added Al Tayer.

In Al Lesaili, internal road works span 7 km, street lighting works for the existing roads at Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes over 14 km. The area serves about 2,900 residents and will improve the entry/exit points of the area.

In Hatta, the project covers the construction of roads extending 2 km, specifically at Saa’eer, Al Salami, and Suhaila. The infrastructure works include rainwater drainage and street lights, serving about 6,000 residents and improving the entry/exit points and the connection of the newly developed residential community with the road network.

