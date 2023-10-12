Dubai: RTA begins testing driverless taxis in Jumeirah

They are still in the trial phase, meaning no passengers are allowed and a safety driver is still present behind the wheel

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 5:30 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise, a self-driving technology company, began supervised testing of Chevrolet Bolt-based autonomous vehicles in Jumeirah 1 area.

Driverless taxis are now plying the streets of Dubai, in Jumeirah 1 area, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

Autonomous taxis, however, are still in the trial phase, meaning no passengers are allowed and a safety driver is still present behind the wheel.

“The trial is considered a step forward on the way to ensure RTA’s strategic objectives to make MENA’s first autonomous transportation a success along with elevating Dubai’s autonomous pioneership in the region,” RTA said in a statement.

RTA added the trial run is “the fruitful result of joint efforts of RTA and Cruise following successful data collection efforts and testing on closed test tracks.”

In a previous interview with Khaleej Times, Khaled Al Awadhi, director of Transportation Systems, Public Transport Agency at RTA, said the autonomous taxi — operated by US-based self-driving technology company Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM) — will take no human passengers yet during the trial phase. But select individuals will be able to take Cruise taxis by end of this year, before its full commercial operations by second half of 2024.

Test drives

Cruise has been running driverless ride hail services in US since February 2022. During a recent trip to San Francisco, RTA’s technical team took Cruise rides, confirming the authority's confidence in the technology.

