Now, Dubai uses AI to monitor thousands of vehicles, drivers; here's how

The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Dubai authorities have started using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and track the performance of thousands of public utility vehicles and their drivers.
As many as 7,200 vehicles — including taxis, limousines, school buses, commercial buses and delivery bikes — and 14,500 drivers are now covered by the smart system, according to the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), an arm of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
With the DTC control centre's AI capabilities, it can easily gauge public transport demand and help the authority determine which areas are in need of taxis and public vehicles, according to Ammar Al Braiki, director of fleet operations at the DTC.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ensuring the safety of students and their timely arrivals at schools and homes, monitoring 1,000 school buses has been designated as one of the top priorities, the authority said.
"This involves tracking the progress of trips, monitoring student details, observing driver behaviour, and offering immediate alert services when necessary," it added.
Drivers' compliance with guidelines is closely observed, and the centre also tracks the routes of vehicles, guaranteeing the safety of transport operations.
The centre also oversees the operation of 5,200 taxis, ensuring consistent availability of service 24/7.
It supports drivers, responds to their needs, directs them to high-demand areas, measures daily vehicle movement efficiency, and analyses data. All these efforts aim to enhance performance to meet customer needs.
ALSO READ:
The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Tickets priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh30 for children aged up to 10 are available online
Throughout November, anyone purchasing tickets for the upcoming live draw can walk away with guaranteed Dh15 million on December 3
The UN initiative aims at preventing conflict diamonds from entering the mainstream rough diamond market
Pavilion at Dubai Airshow takes visitors on a journey to space and beyond
Experts recommend securing appointments prior to departure from the UAE to ensure a seamless experience upon arrival
Many of them have repeatedly called an end to the suffering of civilians in the war-torn enclave
The Ajman resident was on his way to Karachi to visit his ailing father when he purchased the ticket