Dubai: How to renew Pakistani passport online; documents, process explained

One of the largest communities within Dubai's highly diverse population, the Pakistani diaspora has had a long history of residing in the UAE, while contributing to the country's expansive development and growth.

For Pakistani residents living in the bustling city, renewing one's passport has become a simple process. Through online portals, the task is now just a few clicks away.

From important documents required to eligibility, here's a guide on renewing the green passports in Dubai.

Documents required

Those who are applying for passport renewal are eligible to do so only if it is expiring within a period of 12 months. The following documents are required:

Colour scanned copies of both sides of valid CNIC / NICOP / Smart CNIC / NICOP

Colour scanned copies of the existing passport. This includes the first two pages plus one random page required by the system.

Colour scanned copy of the applicant's valid visa / aqama / residency permit / asylum card / other nationality passport (in case of dual citizenship).

Applicants must provide a photograph up to 5MB captured, as explained on the site.

Applicants must fill the fingerprint form, as explained on the site.

For minors (less than 18)

Minors applying for passport renewal have different document requirements. These are:

Colour scanned copies of valid NICOP / smart card (both sides) / computerized B- form / family registration certificate

Colour scanned copies of both mother and father's valid National ID Cards (both sides)

The applicant must provide guardianship certificate or court decision in case of separation.

Colour scanned copy of the minor’s attestation form

In case the mother or father have passed away, the minor needs to provide a colour scanned copy of their death certificate.

Colour scanned copy of valid visa / aqama / residence permit / asylum card / other nationality passport (in case of dual citizenship).

Process explained

After preparing all documents, applicants can apply for renewal through the official portal on the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports website.

Applicants can log in with their registered username or create a new application. Once that is done, they are required to fill in details, including the address for passport delivery.

Applicant must then pay the renewal fee online.

As per the requirements, applicants can then upload their supporting documents along with a photograph.

After this, applicants may proceed with the fingerprints procedure followed by signing the form.

This entire process can take up to 16 minutes. Depending on the delivery address, the passport will be delivered by courier.

Who cannot apply through online portals?

Individuals applying for a new passport cannot use the online service and must visit the embassy in person.

If an applicant wants any changes in their existing passport while renewing it (change in name, parent's name, date of birth, profession, marital status etc.), then they cannot renew the passport online.

If an applicant wants a new passport while renewing due to all their previous pages being utilised, then they cannot apply online.

If an applicant has lost his/her passport and requires a new passport, then they must visit the embassy in person.

