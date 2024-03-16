Dubai: How to renew Pakistani passport online; documents, process explained

Enforcement of rules promotes safety and contributes to the transport system's efficient operation
One of the largest communities within Dubai's highly diverse population, the Pakistani diaspora has had a long history of residing in the UAE, while contributing to the country's expansive development and growth.
For Pakistani residents living in the bustling city, renewing one's passport has become a simple process. Through online portals, the task is now just a few clicks away.
From important documents required to eligibility, here's a guide on renewing the green passports in Dubai.
Those who are applying for passport renewal are eligible to do so only if it is expiring within a period of 12 months. The following documents are required:
For minors (less than 18)
Minors applying for passport renewal have different document requirements. These are:
After preparing all documents, applicants can apply for renewal through the official portal on the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports website.
This entire process can take up to 16 minutes. Depending on the delivery address, the passport will be delivered by courier.
