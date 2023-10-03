Creative corner wall decor: Transforming neglected spaces

Corner walls, often overlooked, can be transformed into captivating focal points with the right decorating techniques

by Shireen Shahnas Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 2:47 PM

Corner walls, often dismissed as challenging spaces to decorate, hold immense potential to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of your home. With a little creativity and the right decor choices, you can transform these neglected areas into eye-catching features that reflect your style and personality. Whether it's through shelves, artwork, plants, or innovative furniture, decorating your corner walls can breathe new life into your living spaces, making your home more inviting and visually appealing.

1. Floating shelves

Floating shelves are versatile and stylish additions to corner walls. Install a set of floating shelves in varying heights and display your favourite books, art pieces, potted plants, or decorative items. This not only adds visual interest but also provides storage and organizational solutions.

2. Corner gallery wall

Create a captivating corner gallery by arranging a collection of framed artworks, photographs, or prints. Consider mixing various frame styles and sizes for an eclectic look. Ensure proper spacing and alignment for a polished appearance.

3. Corner plants

Introduce the beauty of nature into your home by placing indoor plants in decorative pots or planters in the corners. Plants not only liven up the space but also purify the air and create a calming atmosphere.

4. Corner shelving units

Corner shelving units or cabinets are designed specifically for maximizing corner spaces. These units provide ample storage for items like china, glassware, or decorative pieces while optimizing the use of otherwise wasted space.

5. Wall-mounted mirrors

Wall-mounted mirrors can make a room feel more spacious and reflective. Consider placing a large mirror on one of the corner walls to add depth and brightness to your space. You can also choose decorative mirrors to enhance the aesthetics.

6. Corner desks

For those in need of a home office or a study nook, corner desks are an ideal choice. A well-designed corner desk can fit seamlessly into your room, providing a dedicated workspace without taking up valuable floor space.

7. Corner lighting

Install wall sconces or pendant lights in corner spaces to add ambient or accent lighting. Properly placed lighting can create a cosy and inviting atmosphere while highlighting your decor.

8. Corner book nooks

If you're a book lover, why not turn a corner wall into a cosy book nook? Install wall-mounted bookshelves and add a comfortable chair or cushioned seating for a perfect reading corner.

9. Wall decals and murals

Transform your corner walls into works of art by using wall decals or murals. These can add personality and character to your space without the permanence of paint.

ALSO READ: