12 stunning bathroom decor ideas to transform your space

By By Reenu Mohindra Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 8:29 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 8:31 PM

The bathroom doesn’t have to be all about function, it can easily become one of your most well-designed spaces — whether you’re crafting a spa-like oasis or an art-filled powder room. If your bathroom design has been an afterthought up to this point, it’s time to start brainstorming for fresh inspiration. You can never go wrong with white marble in a bathroom. It’s a classic, elegant material that will stand the test of time. Let’s take a look at some creative ways to give your bathroom a captivating makeover.

1. Abstract wallpaper

Go bold with an abstract black-and-white wallpaper, like this one inspired by female beauty. For another touch of intrigue, there’s a gold antique mirror with leaf motifs and unique wall lights.

2. Keep An Eye Out For Rare Finds

A minimalist mirror with graceful curves brings contrast as well as a touch of elegance with pendant lights.

3. Marble Bathroom

You can never go wrong with white marble in a bathroom. It’s a classic, elegant material that will stand the test of time. Marble is very easy to work with. It is a softer stone that can be milled, machined and tumbled, which means it can have multiple uses.

4. Bathtub Shelf

A simple shelf of raw wood across the tub provides a perch for fresh flowers and a scented candle.

5. Open Shelving

A tall cubby takes up almost no floor space but multiplies storage in a snap, especially in the absence of a vanity or medicine cabinet. Put out your prettiest products, but remember makeup, nail polish and perfume should stay away from the humidity.

6. Glam Mirrors in Powder Room

Changing your looking glass also changes the room. If you have a plain mirror now, go for a little glam in powder room.

7. Dramatic Lighting

Living rooms shouldn’t have a monopoly on chandeliers. Glam overhead lighting can set the mood in the bathroom, too.

8. Metallic Touches

Mixed metals — like gold frame mirror, accessories and rose gold cabinet pulls — balance each other out in this luxe bathroom.

9. See-Through Storage

Put your favourite bath salts on display by transferring them into clear decorative bottles. It’s instant decor and a reminder to take a nice, relaxing soak.

10. Bold luxurious wallpaper

Dark paint adds an unexpected element to this wallpapered bathroom. Pick a more saturated version of what’s already on your walls for a no-fail pairing.

11. Floating Shelves

Take pretty cosmetics out of the medicine cabinet and display them as decor on clear floating shelves. Your morning routine will flow that much faster, too, when everything’s out in front of you.

12. Hidden Hue

Swipe textured tiles behind shelves for an unexpected accent that’ll put your perfume collection front and center. Corralled on a glam tray, bottles feel like decor, not clutter.