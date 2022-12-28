Look: UAE Central Bank issues new commemorative coins

Each coin weighs 60 grams and includes a drawing of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group logo with CBUAE's name written in both Arabic and English

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ports, issued 1,000 commemorative silver coins in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and the 10th anniversary of Khalifa Port.

The issuance of these commemorative coins highlights the successes achieved by the ports of Abu Dhabi and their role in the emirate's maritime sector in the past decades.

It also highlights the significance of those ports in the developmental journey, especially Khalifa Port, which is one of the fastest growing ports globally, with a strategic location on one of the busiest and most important trade routes in the world.

Each coin weighs 60 grams. The front side includes a drawing of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group logo with the name "Central Bank of the UAE" written in both Arabic and English languages.

As for the back side of the coin, it includes a drawing of the port, and the name "AD Ports Group" in Arabic and English on the top, in addition to the "Zayed Port 50th anniversary" and "Khalifa Port 10th anniversary" on the upper and lower sides in Arabic and English, and the nominal value of Dh50.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, "The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Zayed Port and the 10th anniversary of Khalifa Port through the issuance of commemorative coins comes in appreciation of their efforts and great contribution to transforming Abu Dhabi's maritime infrastructure, and position the Emirate as a leading regional and global hub.

"We are also pleased to work and cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and we look forward to more achievements."

Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said, "The issuance by the Central Bank of the UAE of commemorative coins bearing both ports' names, affirms their contribution and vital role in fostering economic development.

"It also reflects the Group's success in continuing to develop and modernise our maritime infrastructure to play a vital role as a gateway for the emirate to the world, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to establish Abu Dhabi as a global commercial, industrial and logistics hub".