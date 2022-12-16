UAE: Central Bank issues commemorative coins to mark American University of Sharjah's silver jubilee

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with American University of Sharjah (AUS), issued 1,000 commemorative silver coins to celebrate the silver jubilee of the establishment.

The AUS was established in 1997, in fulfilment of the vision of its founder, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of American University of Sharjah.

The university has become a place where students are inspired to excel academically, thrive socially, celebrate their cultural diversity, and positively influence their communities, embodying the legacy of AUS.

Each coin weighs 40 grams. The front side includes a drawing of AUS with the year of its establishment, surrounded by the name of the university in Arabic and English. The reverse side of the coin includes a logo, specially designed to celebrate the 25th anniversary, in addition to the nominal value (Dh25), with the name of the Central Bank of the UAE written in both Arabic and English languages.

All issued coins have been handed over to AUS and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches.

On this occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of CBUAE, said, “The commemorative coins issued for the American University of Sharjah on the occasion of its silver jubilee embody the university’s continuous successes, which we are pleased to highlight in appreciation of their tireless efforts, and to remind future generations of the importance of these achievements. We are proud of this collaboration, which reflects the Central Bank's interest in commemorating important events in various fields."

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, stated, "The AUS silver jubilee is a significant milestone for our community. We are very proud of the reputation of excellence the university has built throughout the past years, and we look forward to more accomplishments as we continue to carry the vision of our founder, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. Our collaboration with the Central Bank stems from our desire to celebrate this momentous occasion while at the same time carrying our mission in supporting talented students in reaching their full potential. The commemorative coins will be available to the AUS alumni, and the proceeds will aim to provide 25 scholarships for the students in celebration of AUS 25th anniversary”.

