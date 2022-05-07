UAE: Up to Dh10 million fine for storing, sharing illegal online content

Anyone who uses a website or an account to store such materials is also liable for punishment

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 4:40 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution has announced a minimum fine of Dh300,000 and a maximum penalty of Dh10 million for sharing or storing illegal online content.

In a video posted on its social media accounts, the Public Prosecution said the penalties are aimed at combating rumours and e-crimes, in accordance with Article 53 of the Federal Decree Law 34 of 2021.

According to the law, anyone who uses an online website or account to store, share or publish illegal content and refuses to ban access to such materials within the duration specified in official orders will be penalised.

Moreover, someone who fully or partly declines to remove such content as stipulated in the decree will also be liable for punishment.

