UAE: Up to Dh200,000 fine for creating fake e-mails, websites, online accounts

The UAE Public Prosecution has released a short film across its social media accounts explaining the penalties of creating fake e-mails, websites and online accounts.
According to the video, Article (11) of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combatting rumours and cybercrimes, stipulates that any person who creates fake website, online account or e-mail, impersonating a natural or legal person, shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000, or one of the two penalties.
The Public Prosecution further elaborated that the offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years, if they use or allow any person to use the fake website, online account or e-mail to cause harm to the impersonated victim.
A penalty of imprisonment of not more than five years, and a fine of not less than Dh200,000 and not more than Dh2,000,000, shall be applicable if such fake website, online account or e-mail impersonates any UAE entity.
This post is part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislation in the country.
