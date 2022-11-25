New UAE resolution announced: 4 types of violations that lead to suspension of work permits

Explained: Eligibility and requirements to get five-year retirement visa
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has identified four types of violations that could lead to the suspension of new work permits for companies. The violations are defined in a newly announced resolution.
They are:
1. Breaches stipulated in the Cabinet Resolution No. 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines by the ministry and its amendments.
2. Failure to provide appropriate labour accommodation. In this case, the company file is administratively suspended until the required accommodation is provided to the employees.
3. Human trafficking allegations. In this case, the violating company is suspended until it is proven innocent. The suspension continues for two years after a final ruling is issued against the company in the event of conviction.
4. Abuse of the electronic powers granted to the company to access the ministry’s systems. In this case, the company’s file gets administratively suspended for a period of six months from the date of proven violation.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
Explained: Eligibility and requirements to get five-year retirement visa
The man filed the case and demanded compensation for material and moral damages he suffered as a result of losing his suit
Explained: Circumstances under which dismissals may be considered arbitrary
Upon serving the stipulated notice period, an employee is eligible for unpaid salary, gratuity and repatriation costs to their home country, amongst others
Dubai law clarifies costs businesses are obligated to bear when dealing with self-sponsored employees
The guidelines were developed to ensure the safety of both consumers and suppliers and improve quality standards in the tourism industry
The woman earlier got custody of their daughter and demanded that alimony be increased and half a million be given to her for the child's tuition
Authorised recruitment offices are also not allowed to accept a commission from domestic helpers — either for obtaining work or incurring any expenses