Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces new pension fund law

It aims to support Dubai's vision in the social sector for pensions and social security

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 5:48 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced a new pension and security fund law.

This will be for local military personnel working in Dubai. It aims to support Dubai's vision in the social sector for pensions and social security for the military.

More to follow

