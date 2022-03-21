UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces approval of crowdfunding for public, private sector

Over 500 thought leaders and decision-makers, 4,000 participants to attend World Government Summit 2022 on March 29-30
The UAE has approved crowdfunding to finance innovative business ideas.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the last Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.
“Crowdfunding is one of the best ways to finance new, innovative business ideas. It will open a door for the youth and entrepreneurs to finance their ideas,” the UAE Vice-President tweeted.
