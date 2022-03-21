UAE: New law on work injuries to protect labour rights

Newly established Collective Labour Disputes Committee to examine collective labour disputes that involve 100 workers or more

Sheikh Mohammed chairs Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.

By Wam Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 8:01 PM

The UAE Cabinet has approved a federal law on work injuries and occupational diseases. The new law defines work hazards for employees in the private sector, the mechanism for reporting and investigating them; and determining the appropriate compensation.

The law guarantees the rights of workers in the private sector by specifying work-related injuries and diseases and the compensation they are entitled to.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the last Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.

ALSO READ:

The Cabinet also approved a decision to establish a ‘Collective Labour Disputes Committee’. Chaired by Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the committee will examine collective labour disputes that involve 100 workers or more.

Community agriculture project

The Cabinet also approved a project to provide green houses to widows, divorcees, senior citizens and people of determination.

The aim is to empower these categories of citizens and improve their quality of life. The green houses will be provided at the beneficiaries’ homes and at centres within the Ministry of Community Development.

“We aim to support them, provide them a healthy lifestyle and social benefits,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

A healthy learning environment for children

The Cabinet approved the National Child Protection Policy in educational institutions. The policy aims at ensuring the safety of children, and providing a healthy and safe educational environment to protect them from all forms of harm.

UAE Gender Balance Council Strategy

The Cabinet approved the new strategy 2022-26, which includes four main pillars: Economic participation, wellbeing, protection and entrepreneurship. It aims to further reduce the gender gap across all sectors, enhance the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness reports on gender equality and achieve gender balance in decision-making positions, as well as promote the UAE’s status as a benchmark for gender balance legislation.

The cabinet also approved a decision to establish a general secretariat for the Emirates Development Council, and a federal law regarding the approval of a supplementary budget to the federal budget of the UAE for the fiscal year 2022.