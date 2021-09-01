8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, September 01
It's the first of the month! How time flies. Thanks for joining us here on this Wednesday morning for 8@8 with David Light where stories will include revised Covid guidelines for students in Dubai, an Abu Dhabi lawyer being in serious trouble and the Oman-UAE land border opening for travellers today. Come on in!
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, September 01
