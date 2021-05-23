- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 23
It's Sunday and we're back bringing you 8@8 with David Light first thing in the morning for your update on all things UAE! Listen to stories involving Dubai Metro's additions, flight info in and out of the country and how a Sharjah homemaker managed to buy their dream car. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, May 23
It's Sunday and we're back bringing you 8@8 with David Light first... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, May 20
It’s the weekend, yippee! But before we put on our comfortably... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, May 19
We're going full steam ahead and on today's 8@8 With David Light... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, May 18
You're back, we're back, live entertainment is back across Dubai and... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two Covid shots effective against India variant:...
The first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: 24K gold price set to rise to Dh230 this...
Globally, the precious yellow metal can hit $1,930, as inflows into... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon,...
Hail, freezing rain and gales hit a mountainous section of the race,... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1