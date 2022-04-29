Which is the best 125cc moped to buy?

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 11:26 AM

For any moped enthusiast, it’s important to know which mopeds are considered the best in every class of moped. At least, we think so! There are a lot of different makes and models, which gives us a lot of different options to consider.

In this article, we’re going to clue you in on the best 125cc moped by using reviews and other metrics. If you love all things mopeds, and especially 125cc mopeds, keep reading to find out which one is considered to be the very best on the market today!

Remember whichever 125cc moped you choose, you will need moped insurance to legally ride on the road.

Let’s take a look at a few of the best 125cc mopeds so we can decide which among them is the best of the best.

Honda SH125

The 125cc moped from Honda is compact enough to easily navigate busy city streets while still putting out enough power to be used on scenic country drives. Its large wheels also offer better handling and smoother ride. This moped might be a good option for taller riders as well, as it stands a little taller than your average 125cc moped.

Vespa GTS125

This little beauty is made by none other than the legendary Vespa and pays homage to original model of moped that launched mopeds all the way back in 1946. Instead of adding a bunch of new bells and whistles, Vespa has kept very close to the original sensibilities of the moped, while still innovating where it counts.

Yamaha NMAX125

The Yamaha NMAX125 is a great option of 125cc moped for those who are going for a sleek and sporty look. It also comes at a mid-price point, which makes it more affordable than other options out there. This 125cc moped is great for city riding and boasts some of the best fuel economy there is for 125cc mopeds right now. Its low seat height also makes it the perfect option for smaller or shorter riders, as it sits closer to the ground than most other 125cc mopeds.

Lexmoto Enigma 125

Lexmoto has its own take on the 125cc moped with the Enigma 125, which aims to be one of the cheapest options available on the market. Lacking in design and flair, the moped makes up for in affordability. The Enigma is considered to be the best first moped for those who have yet to own one.

So which one is the best?

So, after reviewing the contenders for the best 125cc moped, which one is the best?

The answer really depends on you, the rider, to decide. Consider what you’re looking for and your experience level with riding mopeds. Are you a new rider who’s looking for a cheap first 125cc moped? Then the Lexmoto Enigma is the best option for you.

If you’re looking for something sportier, the Yamaha NMAX is the best option. For those of you who like the classic look, the Vespa GTS is going to be your ticket to ride.