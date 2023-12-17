Warm your home with Apulian harmony: Natuzzi Italia's exclusive special offers at DSF

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 8:59 PM

Natuzzi Italia, the internationally renowned Italian luxury furniture brand, brings incredible discounts to this year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The offers commence from December 26, continuing until January 14, 2024. Customers have the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on a variety of Italian-made items including beds, sofas, and various home furnishings.

Melody: Designed by the esteemed Simone Bonanni Studio, crafted to perfection, this modular sofa seamlessly combines materials and space, reflecting a timeless elegance.

Timeless: Created by Lorenza Bozzoli, the Timeless sofa exhibits an elegant, asymmetrical design reminiscent of a blossoming flower. Its graceful contours and captivating aesthetics represent freedom.

Simple: Offering both modern aesthetics and elevated comfort. This multifunctional sofa bed is the ultimate space-saving solution, ensuring comfort without compromising style.

The Ema bed designed for Natuzzi Italia by Patrick Norguet’s represents modern living with its basic shapes and different sizes, blending its appearance and comfort., covered all over, great for different places in a room.

Adam, Natuzzi's sofa designed with Marcel Wanders, echoes the brand's iconic style, envisioning it as a foundation for future designs, drawing inspiration from the tranquil Mediterranean landscape.

Colle sofa represents the inviting and cozy style. Embracing the relaxation inherent in Mediterranean living, its seat and back cushions provide a relaxed and informal feel.

Natuzzi, Sheikh Zayed Road between 2nd and 3rd interchange, Dubai

Natuzzi, near Al Maktoum Bridge, Umm Hurair Road, Dubai

Natuzzi, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi

For more information and details, visit any Natuzzi store located near you in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, visit the website https://westernfurniture.ae/natuzzi-italia/, or call +97143377152, +97143380777 or +97126444048.

*Terms and conditions applied

*Deliveries as per UAE regulations