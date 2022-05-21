UWL celebrates graduation day

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 9:00 AM

University of West London (UWL) RAK recently celebrated its second graduation ceremony for the graduated students of MBA, BA (honours) business studies (BABS) and BA (honours) accounting and finance (BAAF) at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai. The programme started with the welcome address by Mohammed Zaheer, director of operations, UWL RAK, followed by speeches from Dr Anthony Woodman, deputy vice chancellor, UWL UK and chairperson, UWL RAK; Ahmed Rafi B Ferry, director and CEO, UWL RAK and managing director, Wisdom Education Group; Dr Steven Reissig, chief academic zone officer, RAKEZ; Zubair Ibrahim, director; UWL RAK and director PACE Group; Prof Muraleedharan, academic dean, business and management studies; and Dr Syed Abbas, academic dean, computing and engineering at UWL RAK. Addressing the students, Dr Woodman, said: “UWL RAK is the single formal branch campus of University of West London around the globe. UWL UK is delighted to provide whole hearted support to the branch campus in RAK to ensure quality course delivery in the years to come.”

Prof Muraleedharan added: “The success behind the growth of the branch campus is the strong faculty at UWL. The academic team is giving equal importance in delivering strong academic, added with intensive training to ensure better employability to the graduates.” Dr Abbas said: “Highly demanded courses like MSc artificial intelligence and MSc cyber security are launched at UWL RAK with intensive experience of the faculty to give vigorous training to the students in the respective fields.”

Under graduate and post-graduate degrees were awarded to 68 students.

Prof Anthony Woodman, deputy vice chancellor addressing graduates on the UWL RAK graduation day.