UBS recognised as best bank for wealth management in the Middle East

For the fourth year in a row, Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence recognised UBS as the Middle East’s best bank for wealth management. The accolade underlines UBS’s dedication to the region as well as its continued focus on delivering high quality services and innovative solutions

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:11 PM

Euromoney received a record number of submissions from various banks from around the world for its Awards for Excellence programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.

The recognition as 'Middle East’s best bank for wealth management' in the 2023 edition of Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence reflects UBS’s commitment to providing strategic guidance, high quality services and innovative solutions to clients in the Middle East, while delivering sustainable, diversified growth, reflected in the strong financial performance over the past year.

Ali Janoudi, head wealth management — Middle East and Africa at UBS, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by Euromoney in this category for the fourth year running. The Middle East is a strategic priority for us, an area connecting continents, experiences and cultures as well as the source of new ideas and growth for the whole world. We are very positive on the future growth and prosperity of this region. As we look ahead, we are confident we can continue to deliver best in class service to our clients."

UBS has a long-standing and strong foothold in the Middle East, with a presence established for almost 60 years and an ongoing aspiration to further grow the business in the region. The aim is to continue to capture the region’s full potential by bringing together the best talent, scale and resources in providing clients with access to the bank’s full range of products and capabilities. Over 360 team members worldwide are dedicated to the Middle East, and more than 100 people are on the ground. The recent acquisition of Credit Suisse will further strengthen UBS’s market-leading position in the region combining a set of unique, complementary capabilities and skills for the benefit of clients.

