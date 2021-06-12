Tudor introduces Black Bay Ceramic watch

Tudor is launching the Black Bay Ceramic model, a watch that symbolises the brand’s technical expertise, with a case in matt black ceramic, a Manufacture Calibre and a Master Chronometer certification from the Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).

The Black Bay Ceramic is a prime example of Tudor’s expert command of one of the industry’s most demanding standards in terms of chronometry and resistance to magnetic fields. Tested by METAS, the Black Bay model is characterised by high-tech aesthetic language. Its matt black ceramic elements and black Manufacture Calibre accentuate the Black Bay Ceramic’s performance.

Tudor has successfully submitted its Black Bay Ceramic model for tests to obtain a Master Chronometer certification as part of a constant bid to improve the quality of its products. This is the first application of this standard to a watch in the Tudor collection. This certification, which requires a substantial number of changes to the Tudor Manufacture Calibre, means that Tudor will be able to offer accreditation by an independent body, confirming the excellent quality of its watches.

The METAS Master Chronometer certification is comprehensive and covers the main functional characteristics of a watch including precision, resistance to magnetic fields, waterproofness and power reserve. Its standards are incredibly high, starting with precision. Aesthetically, the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic combines contemporary, high-tech details with subtle references to its significant heritage.