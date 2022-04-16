The Business Year appoints Carlos Martinez as COO

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 4:07 PM

‘The Business Year’ has appointmented Carlos Martinez as COO. The former regional director for Europe and Africa is expected to bring new energy to the company as it expands and deepens its coverage of markets around the world. Speaking on Martinez’s appointment, Ayşe Valentin, CEO of ‘The Business Year’ said: “Martinez was the natural choice for COO thanks to his wealth of experience and many successes with ‘The Business Year’ so far.

Martinez added: “I am thrilled to take on this new role at ‘The Business Year’. For years, we have strived to provide investors with accurate, sentiment-driven information on the world’s most dynamic markets and sectors. I hope to find new ways to drive even deeper and more expansive coverage at a critical time for the global economy.”