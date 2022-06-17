Targeting financial solutions for SMEs

Javela Macalalad, group vice president, Yield 4 Group of Companies

Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 11:17 AM Last updated: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 11:19 AM

Small-medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of our economy, however, they are often faced with tough conditions and criteria imposed by banking institutions. Deals are often urgent for importers and contractors, yet requirements such as providing financial guarantees have caused a real bottleneck in closing their agreements.

Set with a vision to aid the clients in engaging with their trade counterparts, Yield 4 Finance, a subsidiary of Yield 4 Group of Companies, help SMEs flourish by giving access to financial guarantees such as documentary letters of credit (DLC) and bank guarantees (BG), standby letter of credit (SBLC), and pre-advise messages. The main goal of the company is to assist thousands of importers and contractors globally in obtaining bank instruments. The company aspire to revolutionise the trade finance industry and become the leading and foremost provider of financial solutions for its customers globally.

“We want to offer fast and customer-centric terms to our consumers as an alternative to bureaucratic and lengthy traditional ways used commonly. Especially for Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in emerging markets and unbanked territories when it requires financial instruments to facilitate imports and projects,” said Javela Macalalad, group vice president, Yield 4 Group of Companies.

With the leadership of Macalalad, the group has expanded its reach and is always coming up with innovative strategies to create a more inclusive global financial environment. The company is backed by reputable partners such as Micro Capitals Bank, Sigma Financial Solutions, United Trust Bank and Acumen Bank. Sigma Financial Solutions, which has expanded beyond trade financing, is regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Zambia. It provides a wide range of contemporary banking services, including offshore account opening and money transfers, fixed deposits, trade financing, micro-lending and prepaid debit cards among others. The business has evolved into a one-stop shop for all financial needs, thanks to its preferred partner institutions.

The company recognises the valuable time and urgency above all else, especially when the MSMEs and SMEs struggle to gain a foothold in a highly competitive market. One of the value propositions of Yield 4 Finance for its clients is to reduce the time spent on paperwork and processing. The company attempts to facilitate its clients’ transactions, while they take the risk of going global — so they can focus on their main business, secure in the knowledge that they have a trustworthy partner to see a transaction through.

Yield 4 Group of Companies has a team of specialists, well-versed in financial matters and up to speed on the newest developments in the financial guarantee sector, and each one is ready to assist wherever they may be.

Sanjeev Chadha, Sanjeev Chadha, Yield 4 Group of Companies

Financial experts, CPAs, and company executives who oversee several functions across different branches globally make up the panel. The group is flourishing with the guidance of group chairman Sanjeev Chadha, who always looks for ways to simplify banking and make it more accessible. Chadha, a passionate entrepreneur, bases his leadership on his passion and selfless mission to help others. With this, he spearheads working on innovative products and creating more partnerships to assist trade flows and development projects.

Yield 4 Finance's reach has extended to encompass its own offices in centres including London, Spain and Zambia. While achieving rapid rise, the company significantly improved and increased its team in Dubai and India-based businesses simultaneously. Furthermore, the company is constantly acquiring partners in emerging and attractive markets, resulting in increased brand recognition. The success of the company is demonstrated by hundreds of substantial collaborations with leading consultants and finance professionals that effectively market our services to their respective consumers and regions. The company is also expanding its offices in important trade hubs, allowing them to meet clients face to face and establish a strong network of partners and clients who can witness superior service.