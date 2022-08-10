Superior Car Rental: Your one-stop destination for luxury cars

Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 7:27 PM

Superior Car Rental is the leading luxury car rental company in Dubai, with an extensive fleet of over 150 sports and luxury cars. Well known for its extensive car collection, they offer a wide selection ranging from Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, and many others. Their rental services are suitable for every occasion, whether you are going to attend a wedding, business trip, or explore the streets of this fascinating city.

What undoubtedly sets Superior Car Rental apart from their competitors is a continuous upgrade of their fleet, providing new cars in different categories. This year the company added new cars to its Lamborghini and Ferrari collection, the all-time favourite car brands selected by customers. Supported by a team of over 50 dedicated professionals, they are constantly working to provide a premium luxury rental experience to both residents in the UAE and tourists.

Customer satisfaction and premium service have been the core of the business. Whether you aim to impress friends and business partners or to explore this marvelous city, you are covered with instant booking and fast car delivery for luxury and sports cars, convertibles, and SUVs. They offer a simple booking process to make it efficient and effortless for their customers. You simply select your desired vehicle, book it online or via WhatsApp, and will receive it at your requested location at the expected time. The chosen car chosen car will be delivered to the airport, hotel or any other desired location. A choice of flexible rental options is competitively priced to suit daily, weekly, and monthly rental requirements. In addition, Superior Car Rental provides their customers with 24/7 emergency roadside assistance and customer support.

Known for offering the most prominent vehicles, professional service along with the best rates, they offer great value for money. With two decades of unmatched experience in Dubai, Superior Car Rental has served as a stupendous rental business model with premium customer service and a successful track record of following the automotive trends. Their management strategy goes one step further, aiming to position themselves as the ultimate destination for all rental services. The management team is proud to offer additional rental services, including business van rental, yacht rental, buggy rental, and helicopter rental on special request. With a strong reputation of being the most respected and trusted vehicle rental provider in the region, they ensure all the cars are well-maintained and regularly serviced for customer safety. Following a no-hidden fee policy, customers can rest assured of integrity, transparency, and reliability.

To book your luxury car rental today, contact Superior Car Rental:

Email: booking@superiorrental.ae

Phone: +971 56 767 1411

Website: www.superiorrental.ae