SP Jain Global continues to create and develop tomorrow’s global leaders

In today’s highly competitive MBA landscape, Australian business school S P Jain Global is a standout, re-routing from the usual rat race by offering learning on wheels in four of the world’s leading business capitals – Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai. So, how has 17-year-old SP Jain built a strong and differentiated brand? By studying and understanding what students want but wouldn’t get in other top business schools, shares its President, Nitish Jain. “Students want global jobs; they want to work in multicultural teams. This insight has helped us stand out.”

Nitish Jain – President, S P Jain School of Global Management

Indeed. Global business today is all about embracing diversity in people, languages, cultures and business ethics and adapting to variable economic, political and competitive market forces, all of which can be taught in classrooms but never really understood until and unless experienced first-hand.

“How you do business in India or China is different from how you would do business in Australia, Canada or even the US. All the knowledge gained in the classroom is incomplete if you are unable to collaborate with people across countries and cultures,” shares Jain.

At SP Jain Global, young future business leaders travel with fellow students (from all over the world) to Singapore, Dubai and Sydney. Each country represents a dynamic regional economy and an excellent backdrop for studying global business. “Our graduates have the distinct advantage of having first-hand knowledge of how to operate in a global environment – a skill that recruiters much value. They undertake projects with top companies, interact with business leaders and thinkers, go on cultural tours and as a result, develop important global skills that lead to global jobs,” shares Jain. In 2020, SP Jain Global reported placements in the Middle East and Southeast Asia for 55 per cent of its full-time postgraduate students and global internships for over 87 per cent of its Master of Global Business students.

“These global jobs have led to us being ranked by every leading international publication in the world”, he adds. In 2019, the Global MBA program of S P Jain was ranked #12 in the world by Forbes, even ahead of the 2-year MBA programs of NYU, USC, Georgia Tech, UNSW, Schulich, and Penn State. The Forbes ranking is based on the return on investment achieved by business school graduates in their first five years post-MBA. Previously, the School has also featured in prominent international rankings by the Financial Times, Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal, Nielsen, and The Economist.

While multicultural exposure in the three cities is believed to help students become more emotionally intelligent and global minded, in the classroom, the focus is on helping them develop real-world skills.

“As the threat of automation looms, it is the “human skills” that will keep you relevant and in-demand, and we’re focusing heavily on this. We use multiple teaching techniques, including contemporary cases, simulations and Student Board Rooms, to better equip students to deal with innovation, ambiguity and disruption. Our students undertake a minimum of 80 hours of holistic, personalised and outcome-focused Professional Readiness Preparation that has proven to lead to better employment outcomes for our graduates, year after year,” adds Jain.