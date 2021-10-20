Social Media Has Changed the Way Brands Connect with Customers: SuperBid

In recent years social media has exceeded its initial expectations and become more of a social movement than a social tool. The ability to share lightning-fast reactions, join in on trends, and experience every moment of other people’s lives has made social media a formative part of the 21st century. Social media’s greatest influence by far has been the connection it has built between brands and their customers. SuperBid is a new digital platform that connects fans with thousands of influencer-led auctions and exclusive opportunities to purchase celebrity-backed NFTs. Here, the experts behind SuperBid share how social media has transformed the way brands connect with customers.

The rise of the personal brand is one of the defining reasons why the relationship between a brand and its customers has completely transformed in recent years. Adopting a personal brand means cultivating a recognizable persona that can share a company’s values and communicate directly with its customers across every social media platform. Gone are the days of waiting for a response from a company’s info email. Thanks to the ability of consumers to directly contact the brands and comment on their posts, a connection can now happen in minutes. Years ago, the role of a Social Media Manager was taken on casually by an existing employee within a company. However, today it is a well-paid, highly coveted role that requires a candidate to be educated at least to a degree level. According to the minds behind SuperBid, this evolution reflects how vital a tool social media has become for a brand.

The rise of social media has seen brands redirect their attention and resources from marketing tools such as print and TV ads to Web banners and YouTube videos. The world of the consumers now exists online and if a brand hopes to reach them, then they need to fully immerse themselves in that world. With innovative online marketing techniques emerging every day, the experts at SuperBid state that the connection between brands and their customers will only get stronger.