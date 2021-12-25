Skechers donates school kits

Our workshop programme complements this experience by offering children the opportunity to explore a variety of other valuable skills and topics in a fun, interactive environment.

In support of Dubai Cares’ school engagement programme at Expo 2020 Dubai, Skechers has provided in-kind donation, worth Dh1.5 million in school kits to the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation.

As part of its 1,000 sq m pavilion located within the Opportunity District and hosted under the theme ‘The Future is Human’, Dubai Cares organised 480 workshops for 12,000 school children aged between 6-12 years old on various topics such as the power of collaboration, creativity, and humanity in times of emergencies.

Sima Ved, founder and chairwoman, Apparel Group, said: “Funding education has always been an important strategic vertical of Apparel Group’s philanthropy and CSR strategy. We believe that education will serve as the catalyst to transformative change and we want to ensure that we support children from all walks of life with access to such an educational experience.

This contribution is another step in our ongoing collaboration with Dubai Cares to support global education projects and we are very proud of our association.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Dr Tariq Al Gurg, commissioner general, Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and CEO of Dubai Cares, said: “Since the official opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai Cares Pavilion has been engaging school children in a host of activities that are designed to enrich their understanding of how they learn best and how they can prepare themselves for the future.

Our workshop programme complements this experience by offering children the opportunity to explore a variety of other valuable skills and topics in a fun, interactive environment. We thank Skechers for their support in providing school kits for these workshops and making the journey inside our pavilion even more memorable for all the young visitors.”